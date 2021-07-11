हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Amusement ride spins out of control at a carnival, caught on camera - Watch

In the video, the magic carpet amusement ride at the National Cherry Festival can be seen swinging violently which in turn rocks its metallic foundations. 

Amusement ride spins out of control at a carnival, caught on camera - Watch

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, an amusement ride at a local festival in Michigan, United States started to malfunction midway. The whole incident was caught on camera and now the video is doing rounds on social media platforms. While some of the onlookers, in the video, can be seen gasping for breath others rushed to the rescue of those on board the ride. 

In the video, the magic carpet amusement ride at the National Cherry Festival can be seen swinging violently which in turn rocks its metallic foundations. As the ride was on the verge of toppling over, the quick thinking of some of the onlookers averted any major accident. 

One of the passersby can be seen hopping on the foundation of the ride in order to balance it. Following him, several others can also be seen rushing towards the ride to do the same and this stabilised the structure of the ride. 

One of the netizens posted the video of on social media with the message, “Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over.”

Take a look at the horrific video here: 

ALSO READ: Boy asking tourists to wear masks in viral video made mascot by Dharamshala police

A report in a leading news portal said that no injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning, adding that the harnesses remained locked for several minutes even after the ride came to a stop. When everyone was released from the ride the onlookers cheered and clapped. Netizens are posting numerous messages on social media cheering vans lauding the efforts of the strangers which saved many lives. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoShocking videohorrific incidentamusement park rideAccident averted
Next
Story

Bihari dulha reaches wedding venue with 'baaratis' in boats amid raging floods, video goes viral

Must Watch

PT7M14S

COVID-19: When will people understand their responsibility?