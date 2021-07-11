Amusement ride spins out of control at a carnival, caught on camera - Watch

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, an amusement ride at a local festival in Michigan, United States started to malfunction midway. The whole incident was caught on camera and now the video is doing rounds on social media platforms. While some of the onlookers, in the video, can be seen gasping for breath others rushed to the rescue of those on board the ride.

In the video, the magic carpet amusement ride at the National Cherry Festival can be seen swinging violently which in turn rocks its metallic foundations. As the ride was on the verge of toppling over, the quick thinking of some of the onlookers averted any major accident.

One of the passersby can be seen hopping on the foundation of the ride in order to balance it. Following him, several others can also be seen rushing towards the ride to do the same and this stabilised the structure of the ride.

One of the netizens posted the video of on social media with the message, “Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over.”

Take a look at the horrific video here:

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over https://t.co/OeE4sASyF6 pic.twitter.com/ulLbxgQNRB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

A report in a leading news portal said that no injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning, adding that the harnesses remained locked for several minutes even after the ride came to a stop. When everyone was released from the ride the onlookers cheered and clapped. Netizens are posting numerous messages on social media cheering vans lauding the efforts of the strangers which saved many lives.

