हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Boy asking tourists to wear masks in viral video made mascot by Dharamshala police

A 5-year-old boy scolding people for not wearing masks in Dharmashala has been made the local police’s mascot to enforce coronavirus protocols.

Boy asking tourists to wear masks in viral video made mascot by Dharamshala police

New Delhi: A video of a little kid schooling adults to wear a mask on the crowded streets of Dharmashala has been widely circulated on social media and has been winning hearts everywhere. After the clip went viral, the five-year-old Amit has been made the local police’s mascot to enforce coronavirus protocols.

The local police showed its appreciation to Amit for his act and presented him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink, as per a report by The Hindustan Times.

The video was put on Instagram by Dharamshalalocal with the caption: “This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?” 

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

In the video, he is seen standing bare feet wearing a mask on a busy market street, as people passed by him he is heard saying, “Tumlogon ka mask kaha hai? Bina Mask k ghum rahe ho? Mask peheno dono. (Where are your masks? Why are you roaming without masks? Wear a mask)."

He has a yellow stick-like object in one hand and is seen playfully hitting the 'violators' with it. 

With the tourists not following COVID-19 norms the situation in the hill state seems to be getting out of hand. Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said told HT that he would take a review situation of the place soon. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusViralViral videoViral IndiaDharamshala
Next
Story

Need some fun: 85-year-old woman seeks love on Bumble, dates only younger men

Must Watch

PT6M52S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day