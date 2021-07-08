Boy asking tourists to wear masks in viral video made mascot by Dharamshala police

New Delhi: A video of a little kid schooling adults to wear a mask on the crowded streets of Dharmashala has been widely circulated on social media and has been winning hearts everywhere. After the clip went viral, the five-year-old Amit has been made the local police’s mascot to enforce coronavirus protocols.

The local police showed its appreciation to Amit for his act and presented him with a pahari cap, snacks and an energy drink, as per a report by The Hindustan Times.

The video was put on Instagram by Dharamshalalocal with the caption: “This little kid was seen on the streets on Dharamshala asking people to wear a mask. He doesn’t even have shoes to wear. See the smirking faces of these people. Who is educated and who is uneducated here?”

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

In the video, he is seen standing bare feet wearing a mask on a busy market street, as people passed by him he is heard saying, “Tumlogon ka mask kaha hai? Bina Mask k ghum rahe ho? Mask peheno dono. (Where are your masks? Why are you roaming without masks? Wear a mask)."

He has a yellow stick-like object in one hand and is seen playfully hitting the 'violators' with it.

With the tourists not following COVID-19 norms the situation in the hill state seems to be getting out of hand. Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vimukt Ranjan said told HT that he would take a review situation of the place soon.

