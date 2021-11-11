हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Angry customer throws soup at restaurant manager's face - watch shocking video

The customer was unhappy with some melted plastic in the soup container and was arguing with the restaurant manager before taking the extreme step

Angry customer throws soup at restaurant manager&#039;s face - watch shocking video

A restaurant manager had to face the brunt of customer's wrath, literally, when she threw a bowl of steaming hot soup right into her face.

According to news reports, the woman customer in Temple, Texas, was extremely angry over a piece of melted plastic that she discovered in her takeout container.

The irate customer confronted the manager, Jannelle Broland, at the Mexican chain Sol de Jalisco and the video shows them having a brief argument, followng which the customer suddenly picked up the bowl and threw the Spicy Spicy Mexican Menudo soup right at Jannelle. 

The video of the argument and the subsequent "attack" went viral on TikTok and other digital platforms. After hurling the container at the manager's face, the woman turns and immediately leaves the store.

In a YouTube video of Inside Edition, Jannelle is seen saying that while she had no injuries because the soup had comparatively cooled down, but still the spices left a tingling sensation and she even had a nose bleed.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Needless to say, Jannelle was left traumatised and heartbroken by the entire episode. Fortunately, she didn't suffer any burn injuries. However that doesn't mean that she had anything less than a nasty experience.

Also read: Pre-wedding shoot turns into nightmare! Couple gets stuck in waterfalls in Rajasthan for hours

Reports say that the woman has been identified, and some reports claim she's a nurse at a local hospital. A police complaint has reportedly been filed. Jannelle herself shared the TikTok video of the shocking incident and netizens slammed the customer. Extending their support to Janelle, many even said the customer should be jailed.

Tags:
Viral videoWomanSoupMexican restaurant
