Are you a momo lover? This 'Bahubali' golden momo will shoot up your cravings- Watch

New Delhi: Indians are known for their love for food and to have an exhilarating experience they are always up for trying something new and beyond imagination. And when we talk about food, fast food is something we all crave upon and especially momos.

People are fond of momos and want to eat varieties of them to calm their cravings. So if you are also one of those momo lovers, we have good news for you as an Instagram food blogger has shared information about a giant 2 kg momo that you might want to try.

Disha, an Instagram food blogger shared a post in which you can see a 'Bahubali' momo weighing around 2 kgs, garnished with edible gold and served with 1 orange mint mojito 2 chocolate momos, 3 delicious chutneys and Mayo dip.

Have a look at delicious giant momo here:

You can find this Bahubali momo at an eatery in Mumbai called Messy Addaa and according to Insta food blogger Disha, this giant momo serves 6-8 people and retails at Rs 1299 only.

Since being shared the video has garnered over 70k likes and hundreds of comments where users are expressing how they are craving momos right now?

