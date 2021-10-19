हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bahubali momo

Are you a momo lover? This 'Bahubali' golden momo will shoot up your cravings- Watch

An Instagram food blogger has shared a post about a giant 2 kg momo also called Bahubali momo which is garnished with edible gold.

Are you a momo lover? This &#039;Bahubali&#039; golden momo will shoot up your cravings- Watch
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Indians are known for their love for food and to have an exhilarating experience they are always up for trying something new and beyond imagination. And when we talk about food, fast food is something we all crave upon and especially momos.

People are fond of momos and want to eat varieties of them to calm their cravings. So if you are also one of those momo lovers, we have good news for you as an Instagram food blogger has shared information about a giant 2 kg momo that you might want to try.

Disha, an Instagram food blogger shared a post in which you can see a 'Bahubali' momo weighing around 2 kgs, garnished with edible gold and served with 1 orange mint mojito 2 chocolate momos, 3 delicious chutneys and Mayo dip.

Have a look at delicious giant momo here:

You can find this Bahubali momo at an eatery in Mumbai called Messy Addaa and according to Insta food blogger Disha, this giant momo serves 6-8 people and retails at Rs 1299 only.

Since being shared the video has garnered over 70k likes and hundreds of comments where users are expressing how they are craving momos right now?

ALSO WATCH: Artist posts video of mind boggling optical illusions, viewers get Halloween vibes

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bahubali momoViral VideosTrendingFood
Next
Story

This is why #RejectZomato is trending on Twitter

Must Watch

PT22M55S

UP Election 2022: Congress's new slogan in UP - 'Ladki Hun..Lad Sakti Hun'