As cold wave shivers North India, here are some memes to keep you warm

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (December 20) predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in northwest India over the next two days.

While the mercury dropped to 3.1 degrees Celcius in Delhi, netizens could not stop themselves from sharing memes while simultaneously freezing from the cold. From no bath season to demanding sunlight on Twitter, memers were on point in highlighting our condition.

As north India reels under cold wave, here are some memes to keep you warm.

North Indians right now- pic.twitter.com/yiGZxEsFeT — Juhi Chelani (@juhihemlata) December 18, 2021

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh are among those states that are likely to witness cold wave till Tuesday and improvement in temperature thereafter. Till then, enjoy these memes!

