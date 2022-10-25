As Rishi Sunak becomes new UK PM, netizens congratulate Ashish Nehra - Check viral memes

New Delhi: Rishi Sunak on Monday (October 24, 2022) became Britain's first prime minister of Indian origin after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party. As Sunak, 42, takes over during one of the most turbulent eras in British political history, a meme fest was sparked on social media. Several internet users started posting Ashish Nehra's picture with congratulatory messages for Sunak as they thought the new UK PM resembled the former Indian cricketer.

Here are some hilarious reactions on Twitter:

Congratulations to Ashish Nehra for becoming the next UK prime minister.

Ps : Don't forget the Kohinoor ;) pic.twitter.com/pHQgBz0aYN — Roshan (@ROFLshan69) October 24, 2022

Ashish Nehra was seen proofreading his letter of candidature for the Prime ministership of UK during the IPL. pic.twitter.com/VJBAJtYRJY — Rahul (@Containment_Zon) October 24, 2022

Someone in DM : Congratulations on becoming the Prime minister of UK

Ashish Nehra : pic.twitter.com/Zk1EtZt1SN — SwatKat (@swatic12) October 25, 2022

Congratulations! Ashish Nehra



Man! What a journey its been...

From taking down 6 wkts in 2003 cricket world cup against England to becoming PM of UK#RishiSunak #ashishnehra



2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NTI9T425K — (@A90sKid_) October 24, 2022

Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak pic.twitter.com/iUceugMdBG — Kaustav Dasgupta (@KDasgupta_18) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak and Ashish Nehra seem to be brothers who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela.#Rumor

pic.twitter.com/rMSrFOZb3r — SOCRATES (@DJSingh85016049) October 24, 2022

Rishi Sunak's Indian connection

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. His family migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s. Born in southern England, Rishi Sunak rose through some of the world's top educational institutions - Oxford University and Stanford University, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, founder of outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd.

During the last campaign, Sunak had also spoken extensively of his migrant roots and referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in the Indian culture.

I’ve placed our rangoli outside No.11, the mithai are set to be delivered and the family Zoom is booked in.



I know things will feel a bit different, and it’s hard not to be able to see family, but we will get through this together.



Happy Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/4lDI8bH1HJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 14, 2020

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/WL3FQVk0oU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2022

Sunak's political career began with winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015 and from junior roles in the Treasury he was suddenly catapulted to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when his former boss, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020.

Meanwhile, news that a Hindu son of Indian immigrants will be the UK's new PM has raised cheers across Indian streets, packed with Diwali-celebrating crowds.

(With agency inputs)