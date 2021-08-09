Astronauts take Tokyo Olympics to space, hold closing ceremony in ISS

Washington: Olympic games possess a spirit that brings the whole world together and people get attached to these events. As the Tokyo Olympic 2020 Games concluded on Sunday (August 8, 2021), there was a feeling of losing an important part across the globe but to drive that feeling away, two astronauts from two different countries came up with an amazing plan to cheer everyone up.

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the International Space Station (ISS) did their own small closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. They also enhanced the excitement for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 by unfurling a small flag with Olympic rings followed by a big flag that read 'Paris Olympics 2024'.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the video of their little closing ceremony on his Twitter handle.

Watch:

Avec Aki on a pris un peu d’avance sur la #ClosingCeremony en attendant le vrai passage de relais #Tokyo2020 -> #Paris2024 sur dans quelques heures With the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics ending today and the next #Olympics to be @Paris2024, @Aki_Hoshide and I held a ceremony pic.twitter.com/7dpYBr4Xwu — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 8, 2021

The video has now gone viral and has garnered over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments.