हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ISS

Astronauts take Tokyo Olympics to space, hold closing ceremony in ISS

Japanese and French astronauts did their own small closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at the International Space Station.

Astronauts take Tokyo Olympics to space, hold closing ceremony in ISS
Image credit: Twitter

Washington: Olympic games possess a spirit that brings the whole world together and people get attached to these events. As the Tokyo Olympic 2020 Games concluded on Sunday (August 8, 2021), there was a feeling of losing an important part across the globe but to drive that feeling away, two astronauts from two different countries came up with an amazing plan to cheer everyone up.

Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the International Space Station (ISS) did their own small closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. They also enhanced the excitement for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024 by unfurling a small flag with Olympic rings followed by a big flag that read 'Paris Olympics 2024'.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared the video of their little closing ceremony on his Twitter handle.

Watch:

The video has now gone viral and has garnered over 1.5 million views and thousands of comments.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ISSNASATokyo 2020Tokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Snake found in cargo hold of IndiGo flight at Kolkata airport- Watch shocking video

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Jammu-Kashmir will not bow down in front of coward terrorists, says Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha