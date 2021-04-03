Attention! This viral COVID-19 advisory is fake, check details

New Delhi: The COVID-19 caseloads in the country is increasing like never before. Everyone has been advised to follow the COVID guidelines. In a recent development, one such list having 21 guidelines has gone viral over the online sphere. The list claimed that it was issued by the Indian Council. of Medical Research (ICMR), a report from The Quint has debunked this viral post.

The fake advisory enlists 21 steps that need to be followed in the course of next six to twelve months in order to stay safe in the global pandemic.

Here are some of the points mentioned in the advisory:

- Postpone travel abroad for 2 years

- Do not eat outside for one year

- Do not go to unnecessary marriage or other similar ceremony

- Do not take unnecessary travel trips

- Do not go to a crowded place for at least one year

This advisory is being shared on various social media platforms such as facebook, twitter, whatsapp

The official website of ICMR has not released any such advisory and it is a fake notice.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released guidelines that recommends "to was hands properly after handling food packages and before eating." Thus the claim of do not eat outside one year is a false one.

Follow the guidelines given by WHO :

- Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub

- Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing

- Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible

- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth

- Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze

- Stay home if you feel unwell

- If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention

We at Zee News request everyone to please follow these WHO guidelines and stay safe. Do not belive on fake news and refrain from sharing/ forwarding such advisories.

