Cuteness alert! Toddler gets ready to go vegetable shopping in viral video, leaves netizens in splits- Watch

New Delhi: The internet is flooded with videos of adorable little kids doing cute and funny things on camera. But the latest new addition is the best of the lot.

A cute video of a toddler getting ready to go out shopping for vegetables is doing rounds on social media for all the right reasons.

In the video, the little guy can be seen carrying a jute bag along with a list with names of vegetables in it. The video starts with the mother asking the toddler to say the names, written on the list, out loud. “Kya kya likha hai ispe? (What all is written?),” the woman asks.

The cute little toddler, being identified as Kabir, adorably goes on to narrate the list, while mispronouncing most of the names on the list.

At last, the woman asks Kabir if he has enough money and his reply will definitely melt your heart along with his cute little wave at the end of the video.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was posted by an Instagram page ‘TinTin Ka Bacha’ and has garnered lakhs of likes and comments. As soon as the video was posted online, the netizens showered it with likes and love.

“Made my day,” a user said. “Super cute,” commented another.