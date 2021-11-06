हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Little girl reminds guard to check her temperature in viral video, netizens applaud her ‘sense of duty’- Watch

The video was posted by a Twitterati named, Dinesh Joshi, who captioned it, “A responsible citizen should be like this.”

New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people live. As soon as the pandemic hit people transformed their lifestyles. Regular temperature checks, using hand sanitizer every hour and wearing a face mask every time you step out has become a usual habit now. 

A recent video of a toddler which has gone viral on the internet is proof of this. In the video, the little girl can be seen walking by security personnel and showing them her hands as a reminder that they forgot to check her temperature. 

Not only this but the toddler also insists on a temperature check of her stuffed toy as well. The adorable video has won thousands of hearts on the internet and is doing rounds on social media now. 

Take a look at the video here: 

As soon as the video hit the web, the users showered it with likes and love. “What a responsible citizen. So cute and a good lesson to the world,” a user said. “Credit to the nation she belongs to and their parents. Precaution measures, responsibility deeply engraved at such tender age,” wrote another user. 

