Baap re baap! UP woman married estranged husband's father, RTI reveals

Lucknow: A young man in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun was in complete shock as he found that his ex-wife is now his stepmother. The revelation came when the son filed an RTI at District Panchayati Raj Office to collect information about his father who had left the house and was living elsewhere. As per the reports of IANS, the man had filed the RTI after his father, a sanitation worker stopped giving him money and started living separately in Sambhal.

The son had tied the knot with the girl in 2016 when both were minors. Six months later, they got separated. Though he tried for reconciliation, the girl insisted on a divorce claiming that the boy was an alcoholic. When the son finally learned that his father had actually married his ex-wife, he lodged a complaint at Bisauli police station and both the parties were called for a meeting on Saturday (July 3).

“We are trying for mediation though both, father and son were rather aggressive during the meeting on Saturday (July 3). The complaint is under investigation and police are taking action as per the law,” said the Circle Officer, Vinay Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the girl who is now the ‘mother’ of her ex-husband, has refused to return to him and said that she was very happy with her second husband. “We have not been given any documents of the first marriage when both were minor. A case cannot be registered, as of now. Both the parties will receive notice for further sessions,” the circle officer said.

(Inputs from agency)

