Afghanistan crisis

Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl onboard US evacuation flight from Kabul

While the mother went into labor and began having complications, the US flight commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life.

Afghan woman gives birth to baby girl onboard US evacuation flight from Kabul
Photo: Twitter/@AirMobilityCmd

New Delhi: An Afghan woman on Saturday (August 21, 2021) gave birth to a baby girl onboard a US evacuation flight from Kabul. The mother and her family were then helped by the US Air Force upon landing at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. 

The Air Mobility Command of the US Air Force shared the pictures of the medical support personnel helping the Afghan mother off a US Air Force C-17, moments after she delivered a child. 

"During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications. The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life," the Air Mobility Command said in a tweet.

"Upon landing, Airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard and delivered the child in the cargo bay of the aircraft. The baby girl and mother were transported to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition," they added.

Earlier on Friday, US President Joe Biden had called the evacuation mission in Afghanistan one of the 'largest and most difficult' airlifts in US history

Since the Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15, people have been scrambling to get out of the crisis-stricken Afghanistan. 

ALSO READ | Conflict, displacement, drought and COVID-19 contributing to desperate situation in Afghanistan, say UN agencis

