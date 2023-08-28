‘Bacche Ko Tight Karne Ke Liye Tha’: UP Teacher Who Asked Students To Slap Muslim Classmate In Viral Video

NEW DELHI: A teacher hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who gained attention after instructing students in her classroom to slap their fellow Muslim classmate, has defended her actions by stating that she intended to discipline the child. An FIR has been filed against Tripta Tyagi, the teacher from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh after a video went viral showing her apparently instructing students to slap their Muslim classmate.

Tyagi, however, remains unapologetic for her controversial behaviour. "I don't feel ashamed. I have dedicated myself to serving this village as an educator, and the community supports me," Tyagi told a private television news channel.

She attempted to rationalize her conduct by highlighting the necessity to "manage" students' behaviour within the school environment. Tyagi further justified that the student had failed to learn a lesson for several months. She explained that, due to her physical limitations, she had asked other students to discipline him, with the child's uncle reportedly endorsing her decision.



"I did this to ensure discipline among the students," Tyagi said while defending her actions. Addressing accusations of religious bias, Tyagi pointed out the coexistence of individuals from diverse religious backgrounds in the village and emphasized her lack of animosity towards the child in question.

The video clip, which circulated widely on social media, depicted students taking turns slapping their classmate as the teacher encouraged them to exert more force. The teacher could be heard saying, "I have announced that all Muslim students…" to the camera. Allegedly, she even instructed a student to target the boy's waist after he had already been slapped.

Furthermore, the teacher instructed the students not to strike the boy's face, citing its reddening as a reason. "I had asked the student to memorize the five times multiplication table, but he failed to do so despite having a holiday for Independence Day," the video captured her saying. The boy's cousin, Nadeem, recorded the incident and later revealed he witnessed the teacher inciting other students to slap his sibling.

Meanwhile, the young boy subjected to the slapping disclosed that the punishment was meted out for his failure to learn multiplication tables. "I was disciplined for my mistake. Since I didn't learn the multiplication tables, my classmates slapped me. The teacher told them to hit me vigorously. The slapping continued for an hour," the boy recounted.

Following the video's viral dissemination, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the teacher in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. The FIR invokes sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Satyanarayan Prajapat, Superintendent of Mansurpur Police, reported having engaged with the school's principal and launched an investigation into the incident.

SP Prajapat conveyed to news agency ANI, "A video was submitted to the Mansurpur police station today, where a female teacher instructed students to physically discipline their classmate for not mastering multiplication tables. The video contained objectionable remarks as well." He also confirmed that the Basic Education Officer had been notified of the occurrence and that appropriate administrative action would be taken against the teacher.