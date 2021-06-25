Bangladesh Maulana issues fatwa against emoji, says it is forbidden for Muslims

Dhaka: A prominent Muslim Bangladeshi cleric Maulana Ahmadullah has issued a fatwa against people using Facebook’s ‘Haha’ emoji, calling it “totally haram (forbidden)” for Muslims.

According to media reports, the cleric who has over three million followers on Facebook and YouTube posted a video warning against the use of Haha react on Facebook as it can be considered as a way to mock people.

In a three-minute video, Ahmadullah said that people nowadays use the ‘Haha’ emoji to “mock” people, while adding that using it just for fun is fine. “If your reaction was intended to mock…people…it’s totally forbidden in Islam,” he added.

“Nowadays we use Facebook’s haha emojis to mock people. If we react with haha emojis purely out of fun and the same was intended by the person who posted the content, it’s fine. But if your reaction was intended to mock or ridicule people who posted or made comments on social media, it’s totally forbidden in Islam,” Ahmadullah said in the video.

“For God’s sake, I request you to refrain from this act. Do not react with ‘haha’ to mock someone. If you hurt a Muslim, he may respond with bad language that would be unexpected,” he said further.

While many of his followers agreed with his teaching, several others made fun of it — using the “haha” emoji.

