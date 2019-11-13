close

Ghost Prank

Bengaluru YouTubers dress up as ghosts to scare people for prank; arrested

Dressed like ghosts in blood-stained white robes, masks and wigs, these seven youngsters took to the streets of Bengaluru to scare people for a prank. The incident took place in Sharifana Nagar area of Yeswanthpur on Monday night. 

Bengaluru YouTubers dress up as ghosts to scare people for prank; arrested
Image Courtesy: YouTube/Kooky Pedia

New Delhi: Heard about the viral 'ghost prank' yet? It's all over the internet now. However, the prank went horribly wrong for the group of seven YouTubers as they were arrested by the police on Tuesday. 

As the 'ghosts' spooked people out in the night, one of them recorded the video for reactions. 

A video from their prank has been widely shared on social media. It shows the men dressed as ghosts running after people to scare them, shouting at the on-lookers, climbing on cars and autorickshaws. They also scared a man sleeping on the pavement.

Their YouTube channel has been identified as 'Kooky Pedia' and currently, they have 10,000 subscribers. 

"Seven persons, identified as Shaan Malik, Nivad, Samuel Mohamad, Mohamad Akhyub, Shakeeb, Syed Nabeel, Yusuf Ahmad have been arrested under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (insult with intent to provoke peace of breach), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," DCP North Shahikumar told news agency ANI on Tuesday. 

However, they were later released on bail.

(With ANI inputs)

