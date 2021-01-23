Bernie Sanders reacts to memes on his 'inauguration day' look - check out his response

New Delhi: As the internet imploded with memes on Bernie Sanders and his look for Inauguration Day, which is being dubbed as the 'grumpy chic' look.

The Vermont senator finally spoke up about his much talked about outfit.

Appearing on the television show Late Night with Seth Meyers, Sanders addressed picture that has gone viral ever since, saying, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on".

His outfit, specially the mittens, have grabbed eyeballs everywhere. It is made out of repurposed sweaters and lined with fleece made of recycled plastic bottles.

The Vermont senator was photographed sitting bundled up in a lone chair on the stands in chilly Washington weather, watching the ceremony.

On January 21, Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris took oath as first woman US Vice President.