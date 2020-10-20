Bhagavad Gita on rice: Hyderabad students writes verses of holy book on 4042 grains

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad law student who claims to be the country’s first woman micro-artist, has written Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 grains of rice.

The project took over 150 careful hours of painstaking precision and is an exciting addition to her collection of 2,000 artworks, says the artist Ramagiri Swarika.

Swarika, who does not use a magnifying glass for her micro artwork, told ANI, "In my most recent work, I have written the Bhagavad Gita on 4,042 rice grains which took 150 hours to finish. I work with various products to create micro arts."

Telangana: A law student & a micro artist in Hyderabad has written 'Bhagavad Gita' on 4,042 rice grains. Ramagiri Swarika, artist says, "It took me 150 hrs to complete this. I've created over 2,000 micro artworks. I also do milk art, paper carving, drawing on sesame seeds etc." pic.twitter.com/KYYVRVsDks — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

She added that she also does milk art, paper carvings and has drawn on sesame seeds too, among many other products.

Earlier, she wrote the Preamble of the Constitution on hair strands for which she was felicitated by the Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan. "After being recognized for my work on the national level, I am willing to take my artwork to international platforms," she added.

"I have always had an interest in art and music and have received many awards since my childhood. I started doing micro art from the last four years with a drawing of Lord Ganesha on a rice grain, then the English alphabet on a single rice grain," she said.

Delhi Cultural Academy felicitated her with national award in 2019. She was recognized as India’s first micro-artist.

"I was awarded the International Order Book of records in 2017, and in 2019, I received a national award from the North Delhi Cultural Academy. Till now I have worked on 2000 plus micro arts," Swarika said.

Being a law student, Swarika said that she wanted to become a Judge and be an inspiration to many women.

