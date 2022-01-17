हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Bhagwan Se To Daro,' says internet after watching Masala Dosa ice-cream rolls

The video shows preparation of 'Masala Dosa Icecream in which the ice cream rolls blended with Masala Dosa are served with chutney. 

&#039;Bhagwan Se To Daro,&#039; says internet after watching Masala Dosa ice-cream rolls

New Delhi: The social media era has provided a huge platform for bloggers to inform the world about various unexplored places, tasty cuisines, and cultures. Bloggers around the world, especially from India reach out to the places to try some different kinds of cuisine, junk food, or fusion food. 

But seems like, in order to get the internet's attention and feature into food bloggers' posts, eateries and restaurants are fusing totally different cuisines and edibles.

You might remember about 'Candy Crush Paratha,' 'Rooh Afza Chai,' 'Mirinda Pani Puri' but here comes the 'Masala Dosa Icecream.'

Yes! you read it right, 'Masala Dosa Icecream in which the ice cream rolls blended with Masala Dosa are served with chutney. Watch

The clip has made the internet go crazy and people across social media are trying to digest the idea of Masala Dosa being mixed with ice cream. What netizens think about the latest fusion food can be assessed by their comments on the post.

However, some users did ask the food blogger how was the taste of the fusion food. 

 

