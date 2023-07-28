'Bhaiya Ek Plate Maut Bhi Laga Do': Viral Video Of New Food Invention Takes Over Internet

The experiments with food on Indian streets are going out of hand. Some of the unique food items on the Indian street include rasgulla chaat, Fanta Maggi, Coca-Cola Maggi, and others. However, the Indian 'chefs' seem to be particularly fond of the Maggi. There have been various experiments with the food in the past including cooking it with chocolate and even with chai. Adding to the long list of these unusual food combinations, the internet has now brought forth Sting Maggie.

The new viral video on the internet shows a person opening the bottle sting while he prepares his never before seen dish. Quite unexpectedly he pours the bottle of Sting into his pan and heats it up to a certain level. When the drink starts boiling he adds chunks of Maggie to the pan and tops it off with more sting. To make it better, the person adds more vegetables to it along with the Maggie Masala.

Also read: Chinese Man Creates History As He Solves Three Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them



cre Trending Stories

He continues to follow the normal cooking process and adds a tablespoon of ghee to the mix. Later on, it is garnished with a generous layer of cheese to complete the mix. Once Maggie is cooked to his satisfaction, he serves it in a cup to the person waiting for his unique but bizarre dish.

The bizarre dish prepared in an energy drink is attracting a lot of attention online. Since the video was shared it has got over 8 million views and an equally high number of comments. However, the reaction from netizens is not necessarily positive as most of the social media users criticised the combination.

One of the social media users said, "Easiest way to die." Meanwhile, one of the netizens had a request for the Prime Minister, he said, "@narendramodi Sir just one request to you take strict action on street food. People are feeding people the wrong foods to create new food products." While another user said, "Bhaiya Ek Plate Maut Bhi Laga Do (Please serve one plate death.)"