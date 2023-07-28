trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2641490
NewsIndia
MAGGIE

'Bhaiya Ek Plate Maut Bhi Laga Do': Viral Video Of New Food Invention Takes Over Internet

The viral video shows the recipe and cooking method for Sting Maggie, which has become a new sensation on the internet and is being criticised by netizens.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Bhaiya Ek Plate Maut Bhi Laga Do': Viral Video Of New Food Invention Takes Over Internet Image Source- Instagram

The experiments with food on Indian streets are going out of hand. Some of the unique food items on the Indian street include rasgulla chaat, Fanta Maggi, Coca-Cola Maggi, and others. However, the Indian 'chefs' seem to be particularly fond of the Maggi. There have been various experiments with the food in the past including cooking it with chocolate and even with chai. Adding to the long list of these unusual food combinations, the internet has now brought forth Sting Maggie.

The new viral video on the internet shows a person opening the bottle sting while he prepares his never before seen dish. Quite unexpectedly he pours the bottle of Sting into his pan and heats it up to a certain level. When the drink starts boiling he adds chunks of Maggie to the pan and tops it off with more sting. To make it better, the person adds more vegetables to it along with the Maggie Masala.

Also read: Chinese Man Creates History As He Solves Three Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

cre Trending Stories

He continues to follow the normal cooking process and adds a tablespoon of ghee to the mix. Later on, it is garnished with a generous layer of cheese to complete the mix. Once Maggie is cooked to his satisfaction, he serves it in a cup to the person waiting for his unique but bizarre dish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SHIVAM SINGH | FOOD BLOGGER (@foodo_therapy)

The bizarre dish prepared in an energy drink is attracting a lot of attention online. Since the video was shared it has got over 8 million views and an equally high number of comments. However, the reaction from netizens is not necessarily positive as most of the social media users criticised the combination.

One of the social media users said, "Easiest way to die." Meanwhile, one of the netizens had a request for the Prime Minister, he said, "@narendramodi Sir just one request to you take strict action on street food. People are feeding people the wrong foods to create new food products." While another user said, "Bhaiya Ek Plate Maut Bhi Laga Do (Please serve one plate death.)"

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona