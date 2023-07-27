Chinese Man Creates History As He Solves Three Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

It is believed that every individual is born with some kind of talent. While some may be good at dancing, others excel in a particular sport. Similarly, there are some who are good at solving puzzles like the Rubik’s Cube. On the other hand, a few people are pros at juggling. However, hardly would we have imagined that a man could possess the combination of solving the Rubik’s Cube while juggling them. Li Zhihao, a 22-year-old from China, has created a world record for solving three rotating puzzle cubes while juggling in the fastest time.

Chinese Man Scripts History

Zhihao, in a surprising three minutes and 16 seconds, broke his previous record by 13 seconds. The incredible feat was achieved by the Chinese man on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Italy. Guinness World Records (GWR), on its YouTube handle, shared the incredible video of the feat and wrote, “Li Zhihao (China) attempts to take on the fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling. The record to beat is his own at 3 minutes 29 seconds.”



Li Zhihao’s Remarkable Talent

The video shared by GWR opens with Li Zhihao standing in front of a table that has three Rubik’s cubes kept on it. As he gets the signal, he takes the cubes and starts juggling them. In the beginning, it looks like he is simply juggling the cubes but as the video proceeds, he begins to solve the puzzle. The video ends with Zhihao solving the cubes to bag the record for the same.

Users Drop Encouraging Comments On The Video

The video was shared on July 26 and since then, it has been viewed over 15,000 times. However, the numbers are constantly increasing. People are also dropping comments to share their opinions and reactions to the remarkable talent of Zhihao.

One wrote, “He is on the Top of Rubik's Cube while Juggling amazing to see, how talented and focused he is, osmm...” “Out of all the random records Guinness had done, this is actually an earn-worthy record right there!,” wrote another. An individual reacted, “I can't solve a cube even if I concentrate like hell without moving my body.” Meanwhile, a user also praised the man saying, “OMG! That boy's doing a great job!”