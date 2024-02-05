Bihar Viral Video: The saying 'Bihar Is Not For Beginners' proved true in a recent incident. A video from Bihar went viral, showing a police van that ran out of fuel near Bhagalpur’s Kachahari Chowk. What caught everyone's attention was the sight of arrested men pushing the van. This happened on February 4, and the video became popular on social media.

Contrary to the typical Bollywood scenes of eloping, the handcuffed men, arrested for violating alcohol laws in the dry state, were seen pushing the empty police van for 500 meters. According to reports, they were instructed to do so by an official. The video, shared on the platform X (formerly Twitter) by the handle 'Jist,' depicted the men dedicatedly pushing the van while an official supervised them.



Hilarious Comments From X Users

A user named Sagarcasm on platform X shared a humorous comment, likening the incident to a situation where a father requests his belt on result day.

Another user expressed their amusement, stating, "My Bihar never fails to amaze me." Yet another user drew a parallel, commenting that it's akin to teachers asking students to prepare the question paper.

Bihar Viral Video: Official Reacted

In response to the 'embarrassing' incident, a senior police official has acknowledged the necessity for action. Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition Pramodit Narayan Singh stated, "We have been informed about the incident, and a departmental investigation will be initiated." He assured that stringent measures would be taken against any officer found responsible, and the internal inquiry is presently in progress.