Bihari dulha reaches wedding venue with 'baaratis' in boats amid raging floods, video goes viral

Samastipur: A wedding procession reached the bride`s home in Gobarsittha village of Bihar’s Samstipur district in boats that carried them inside the village, which was inundated in heavy rain.

After the wedding, the `baarat` returned in the same fashion with the new bride and groom to the latter`s home.

Visuals of the procession captured on video went viral and were widely shared on the Internet.

The video was uploaded by news agency ANI and reminds everyone of how creative and determined Indian can be even while facing extreme events like a pandemic and a flood.

Due to monsoon rains, the water level of the Bagmati river had risen leading to the flooding in Gobarsittha village.

Villagers arranged had arranged three boats for members of the wedding party.

#WATCH | Bihar: A wedding procession reached a bride's home in Samastipur's Gobarsittha village on boats & returned with her on the same, as the village is inundated due to rise in water level of Bagmati River. Three boats were arranged by the villagers for the procession.

The state has been witnessing flood situation in several districts due to heavy downpour.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in Darbhanga, Madhubani and Samastipur districts.

A day earlier he had undertaken aerial survey of flood-affected parts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur and Sitamarhi districts.On July 5, Bihar, a few trains were diverted due to rising floodwater in the Samastipur division according to Northern Railways.

