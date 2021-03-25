Birthday boy's face catches fire as friends spray party foam on him - Watch video

A very heart-wrenching incident took place at a birthday party, a young's man face caught fire when his friends sprayed him with flammable snow foam. This horrifying video of the incident has become viral on social media and is a lesson for everyone out there.

The guy was going to cut the cake when his friends sprayed snow foam over him. The snow foam on his face caught fire after which he started running around for help. Later on, his friends tried to extinguish the flames on his face. The incident has left everyone traumatised.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The video was posted on Instagram by Punetravelx with a disclaimer against using spray foams.

They even put out a caption discouraging the use of the same. the caption read: "Party foam contains chemicals that are not good for the eye – it can become an eye irritant. ... Party foam is also inflammable as well as most bottles come with warning signs which instruct people not to spray it on a naked flame, which ultimately is what happens in most birthday parties as they are sprayed over candles."

Theses days young boys and girls often play with and spray foams in parties, especially during birthdays. Party sprays can be dangerous as they contain chemicals that are highly inflammable. So, it is advised not to spray it near flame.

Though, we cannot independently confirm the incident and or the injuries ot the person.