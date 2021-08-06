Bizarre! Man stabs minor as he refuses to get condoms

Pune: We often come across incidents that are utterly absurd and gives a shock to our conscience. In a recent development, a Pune-based man has stabbed a minor. The reason he did this act is even more shocking, the minor refused to bring him a condom from a local pharmacy.

According to the reports, the victim was stabbed in the neck and got severely injured. The accused seized the weapon from a nearby vehicle.

21-year-old Nilesh Waghmare is identified as accused. A case has been lodged against him in Pune's Chandanngar police station. The minor is from Tukaramnagar, he had visited Nilesh. Nilesh asked him to bring condoms from a local pharmacy store. The victim denied this.

This refusal made Nilesh Waghmare agonized, and he started beating the victim, he went on to verbally abuse him at the same time. The eyewitnesses have clarified that it was this time when Nilesh seized a knife from a nearby car and stabbed the minor with it.

The victim was severely injured and was rushed to the nearest hospital. The minor's family has registered a complaint under various sections including Section 307 for an attempt to murder. The local police are still investigating various angles of the case.