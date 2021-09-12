हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Bizarre! Mexican rapper gets golden chains implanted to his scalp, gets internet buzzing

Replacing his original hair 23-year-old Mexican rapper got golden chains implanted in his head.

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: People try plenty of things to do something different or have a different look. But some take this to the next level and do something bizarre in order to achieve that different look. In one such case, a 23-year-old Mexican rapper got golden chains implanted in his head.

Replacing his original hair Dan Sur “surgically implanted" gold chains on his head as he  wanted to “do something different.” He underwent the surgery back in April and since then his Instagram page has been filled with images and videos of him showing his “golden hair” to his followers.

As per a New York Post report, Dan Sur is a rapper by profession and has claimed to be the first rapper in human history to have gold chains as his hair. In the video, Dan is seen showing off his golden hair locks while eating a pizza and holding some gold bricks.

Watch here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dan Sur (@dansurig)

 

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see these days everyone dyes their hair differently. Now, I hope not everyone starts following me,” said Sur in one of his TikTok videos.

Sur has been showing off his bizarre new golden hair on TikTok. He has nearly two million followers on the social media platform. Rapper's Instagram is filled with posts where he is seen showing off his golden hair locks.

