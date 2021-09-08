हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Desi jugaad! Car tied with rope to prevent from being washed away in flood water, video goes viral

As monsoon batters India, several parts of the country has witnessed floods and heavy water logging. On Tuesday, heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana throwing day-to-day activities out of gear. 

New Delhi: As monsoon batters India, several parts of the country has witnessed floods and heavy water logging. On Tuesday, heavy rains lashed parts of Telangana throwing day-to-day activities out of gear. 

As visuals of cars being swept away in these torrential rains has been a common sight, it was spotted that a car was tied to rope in a makeshift pulley kind of a contraption to prevent it being swept away as the whole area was indudated. This video was uploaded on YouTube by Telugu Cinema.

WATCH VIDEO: 

As tragic as the incident could have been, netizens are never far away from looking for humour. This video from flood-hit Telangana's Siricilla town has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the car owner came up with this idea after watching several vehicles being washed away in the floods. He tied all four ends of the car with ropes and attached the other end to concrete pillars on top of his house.

