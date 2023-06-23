This Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe Is Too Bizarre To Digest

The internet is a vast realm where one can find a diverse range of content, spanning from entertaining and educational to informative and sometimes also bizarre and weird. Recently, an interesting occurrence unfolded when renowned author Stephen King sparked a funny discussion around peanut butter. In a tweet, the author shared random information about peanut butter and bacon sandwiches, prompting users to head to the comment section and share their own unique reactions. Amid the myriad responses, the one that stood out as most weird was a picture of a tombstone with a recipe engraved on it.

Yes, you read that right! Since then the recipe of peanut butter cookie on a tombstone has gone viral.

Stephen King's tweet read, “Peanut butter and bacon sandwiches are GLUTEN and CHOLESTEROL free!”

Responding, one user named Dapper Don Dharshi shared a picture of the tombstone that had a complete recipe of peanut butter cookies written on it.

"There is a peanut butter cookie recipe on the back of this grave," the user wrote in the caption. Etched on the tombstone were the ingredients required to make peanut butter cookies. It also had a detailed recipe description.

Check:

There is a peanut butter cookie recipe on the back of this grave. pic.twitter.com/BXzG9QGr1u — DAPPER DON DHARSHI _ K A M I L _ (@SoloFlow786) June 17, 2023

While it may seem one of the most bizarre things to do, netizens were amused as they dropped hilarious reactions.

A user wrote, "I love this! Now I know where to keep my grandmother’s Needhams recipe (dipped chocolate potato candy) (thinking of the future when there’s no internet).”

Another one commented, "I’m going to take this recipe with me to the grave, you’ll see!"

"That’s great! Gravestones are typically so boring! It’s our last chance for the last word. I have already got a plan for mine," a third user commented.

Many also made some suggestions and changes to the recipe.

The tweet has so far gained over 500K views, along with more than 5,000 likes.