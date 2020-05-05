Bois locker room: Delhi police cyber cell arrests accused; seizes mobile phone

New Delhi: The Delhi police cyber cell group on Tuesday was successful in tracking the teenage boys who were accused of planning gang rapes and making derogatory remarks on girls in an Instagram private chat group named 'Bois locker room'.

Nearly 20 boys were part of the group in which they shared pictures of minor girls and commented on their body parts. The teenage boys are students of schools located in South Delhi.

The Delhi police has seized their mobile phone and further investigation is underway.

A case was filed against the group under IT Act 66 and 67A and Delhi Police has already started investigating the matter.

Taking notice of the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday (May 4, 2020) issued notices to the Delhi Police as well as Instagram. The commission also asked Instagram to share important information such as user IDs and locations of each group member, and its administrators.

Swati Maliwal took to Instagram and wrote, "DCW has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as gangrape of minor girls. All the people involved in this act should be immediately arrested and a strong message needs to be given out."

The matter came into light after a Delhi based girl leaked screenshots of the group chat on Instagram and Twitter after which social media was flooded with posts demanding strict action against the boys.