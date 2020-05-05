Bois Locker Room: What we know about the Instagram chat group glorifying gang rape

New Delhi: A private chat group called ‘Bois Locker Room’ sharing objectionable pictures of girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes' was busted online on Tuesday.

The group allegedly involves teenage boys from South Delhi who are accused of sharing photos of minor girls. They allegedly used to chat about planning gang rapes and indulged in porn talk.

A case has been file against the group under IT Act 66 and 67A and Delhi Police has already started investigating the matter.

The group was busted creating a storm on social media after a Delhi based girl leaked chats from the group, including obscene images of around 15-16 girls.

Taking notice of the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued notices to the Delhi Police as well as Instagram. The commission also asked Instagram to share important information such as user IDs and locations of each group member, and its administrators.

Maliwal said that all the culprits should be arrested to send out a tough message.

Swati Maliwal took to Instagram and wrote, "DCW has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as gangrape of minor girls. All the people involved in this act should be immediately arrested and a strong message needs to be given out."

She also released a video message on Twitter to express her concern over such an incident.

DCW Chairperson @SwatiJaiHind's reaction on the shameful #boyslockeroom incident. pic.twitter.com/kcE9n26lKI — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

The group glorifying gang rape has yet again raised a question on women's safety in the national capital and has bought shock waves among netizens who are questioning the education system of the country.

As per the Indian law, Section 507 of IPC holds them punishable for 2 years threatening a woman by any kind of anonymous communication which is also intimidating.

Section 509 of IPC- 3 years of imprisonment with a fine for posting sexual pictures or remarks or videos including sexual insinuations on social media.

Section 503 of IPC- 2 years of imprisonment for threatening a woman by either alarming or malign her reputation and Section 499 of IPC- 2 years of imprisonment for defaming a woman online.