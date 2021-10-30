हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

Boy dips pizza slice in Coca-cola and eats it, netizens ask ‘kaun hai yeh log’

While we have come across various weird food combinations and even unique food trends like idli popsicle, some food habits are a total no-no for the majority.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/pure_soul_m99

New Delhi: Everyone has their quirks when it comes to food. Not all people share the same eating habit nor agree with others’ choices. 

While we have come across various weird food combinations and even unique food trends like idli popsicle, some food habits are a total no-no for the majority. The internet is shocked with one such video where a man can be seen dipping his loaded pizza slice into a glass of Coca-Cola.

Although most of us need a soft drink to accompany the delicious Italian delight, dipping pizza in a drink, as if it is a biscuit for our morning tea, is unimaginable. 

The short video shows a man dunking a pizza slice in a glass of Coca-cola and then taking a bite. Sharing a reel on Instagram, the user captioned the post, “Pizza in dasi style…(sic).” 

Have a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arup Mazumder 

The video has garnered more than 1.09 lakh likes on Instagram and has 940 comments.

While one user wrote, “Kon hai ye log kha se ate hai ye log (sic),” another pointed out, “Pizza be like - sharam karo biscuit nahin hu jo coke main chai ki tarah dubakar kha rahe ho (sic).” 

