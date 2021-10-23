हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pope Francis

Boy tries to steal Pope Francis' cap, video wins hearts -- Watch

The boy, who Pope Francis later said had a medical "limitation", was wearing a mask and a track suit and appeared to be about 10-years old. 

Boy tries to steal Pope Francis&#039; cap, video wins hearts -- Watch
Photos: Reuters

VATICAN CITY: A boy stole the show at Pope Francis' Vatican audience recently, getting a seat at his side and a white papal cap as a reward for persistence after walking onto the stage. The boy, who Francis later said had a medical "limitation", was wearing a mask and a track suit and appeared to be about 10-years old. 

He approached the pope with tottering steps at the start of the audience in the large Paul VI hall. He caused no alarm for security officials, who did not try to stop him.

ALSO WATCH | Nice moves! Duck does a 'moonwalk', reminds netizens of Michael Jackson

He shook the pope's hand, jumping up and down in front of him. When it became clear that he wanted to stay for a while, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, the head of protocol, got up and gave the boy his chair at the pope's right. 

The boy, who applauded enthusiastically once seated next to the pope, walked on and off the stage freely, returning to the centre several times as the audience continued with the pope reading his address. 

The boy several times pointed to the pope's white skull cap, known as a zucchetto. Officials took the hint and he was given a similar cap, prompting applause and laughter from the crowd of several thousand people. "I thank this boy for the lesson he has given all of us. May the Lord help him in his limitation, as he grows, because what he did came from the heart," the pope said.

ALSO WATCH |  Falling in love! Bride and Groom fall on stage while dancing on their wedding day

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pope FrancisPopeViral
Next
Story

Kerala NRI orders iPhone 12 worth Rs 70,900, receives soap and Rs 5 coin instead

Must Watch

PT5M7S

Drugs Case: NCB calls Ananya Panday for interrogation on Monday again, may question regarding WhatsApp chat