Viral

Brave Kitty: Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 mins to protect family

A pet cat prevented a cobra from entering the house in Bhubaneswar`s Kapileswar, stood guard for nearly half-an-hour.

Bhubaneswar: A pet cat proved that it can be just as good a friend as a dog, when it prevented a cobra from entering the house in Bhubaneswar`s Kapileswar.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Sampad Kumar Parida's house. A cobra slithered towards his house but met with a formidable roadblock - their pet cat. 

On seeing the snake, Parida and his family panicked and called the snake helpline phone number.  

"Our cat prevented the cobra from entering inside for nearly 30 minutes till a team from the Snake Helpline reached the spot. He is around one-and-a-half-years old and lives with us like a family member," Parida told ANI.

While they waited, the cat stood guard outside the house and prevented the snake from entering.

