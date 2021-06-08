हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bride demands vaccinated groom, Shashi Tharoor shares viral matrimonial ad

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared a matrimonial advertisement where the bride seeks a vaccinated groom.

Bride demands vaccinated groom, Shashi Tharoor shares viral matrimonial ad

New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the way human interact with each other. India has faced great difficulty with the second wave of COVID-19. COVID second wave is going down and so the cases are slowly subsiding and vaccination programs are going on in full force. Experts say that vaccination, social distancing and putting on masks are the only effective ways to control the virus. In a recent development, a bride has posted a matrimonial advertisement where she is seeking a vaccinated groom with Covishield. 

Yes! In a matrimonial ad going viral, a woman has demanded a groom who has been administered both doses of the Covishield vaccine. This clip appeared on a newspaper’s matrimonial column on June 4, 2021, wherein the self-employed Roman Catholic woman sought marriage with a person of her own religion, but put up an additional condition. She also wrote that she has already received both doses of the Covishield vaccine and is now on the hunt for a potential groom who has been vaccinated against the same.

In a tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the picture and wrote, ”Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?

The clip of this matrimonial advertisement has gone viral on social media and many reacted with comments on Tharoor’s post. The post has received more than 8500 likes and more than a thousand users have retweeted it. 

ViralViral postShashi TharoorCongressCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus vaccineCovid Crisis
