Bride eats Maggi before baaraat arrives, says ‘dulha wait karega’

Every now and then, we find videos that make us smile. A good chunk of these videos are from various weddings where the bride and the groom do or speak funny things. One such video has surfaced in which the bride is eating Maggi noodle and making quirky statement about the groom.

The video shows a bride almost ready with her makeup and clothes, and eating Maggi from a bowl. It seems she is ready for her big day and just needs to wear the lehenga before coming out in front of the guests.

As the long wedding rituals do usually, the bride is left with an empty stomach and she is trying to satiate her craving for some good food.

At that point of time, somebody asks her to finish her food quickly as the baaraat is about to arrive at the venue. A tells the bride that the groom will arrive soon and she should be ready. To which, she very calmly says, ‘Dulha wait karega.’

She further makes a victory gesture for the camera that’s happily capturing her all this while.