हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Bride eats Maggi before baaraat arrives, says ‘dulha wait karega’

The video shows a bride almost ready with her makeup and clothes, and eating Maggi from a bowl.

Bride eats Maggi before baaraat arrives, says ‘dulha wait karega’

Every now and then, we find videos that make us smile. A good chunk of these videos are from various weddings where the bride and the groom do or speak funny things. One such video has surfaced in which the bride is eating Maggi noodle and making quirky statement about the groom.

The video shows a bride almost ready with her makeup and clothes, and eating Maggi from a bowl. It seems she is ready for her big day and just needs to wear the lehenga before coming out in front of the guests.

As the long wedding rituals do usually, the bride is left with an empty stomach and she is trying to satiate her craving for some good food.

At that point of time, somebody asks her to finish her food quickly as the baaraat is about to arrive at the venue. A tells the bride that the groom will arrive soon and she should be ready. To which, she very calmly says, ‘Dulha wait karega.’

READ | Gaon Ka Dulha! Groom got no ghoda or gaadi for the wedding

She further makes a victory gesture for the camera that’s happily capturing her all this while.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoMaggiBrideWedding
Next
Story

‘It’s time to go’: Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer’s last Instagram post goes viral

Must Watch

PT10M46S

Diwali 2021: Clean your heart, mind and soul this Diwali