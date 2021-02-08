Bride rode to groom’s residence on horse in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: The sight of a groom riding a horse is a usual one in any big-fat Indian wedding, but this bride decided to do something different. The bride, Deepa Valecha, from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district has become the talk of the town after she decided to ride a horse during her wedding procession to the groom’s residence instead.

Deepa, who is the only daughter of the Valecha family fulfilled her wish to ride a horse on her wedding day, in support of her family, to the groom’s house in Kota. The event was not only special for the Valecha family but also for the society as Deepa, on this joyous occasion, gave out a strong message.

The bride’s wish was to give a reality check to the society that daughters are not a burden on anyone.

Bride’s family, in support of their loving only-daughter, said that there is no difference between a son and daughter. The daughters have equal rights like a son in society.

As soon as the bride hopped on the horse the social media went crazy for its pictures and videos. The bride’s journey to the groom’s residence went viral all over the internet and netizens applauded the family for such an alluring gesture. While addressing the media, Deepa said that she had never thought her dream to ride a horse during her wedding procession would come true. She said, “When I saw that my family members had planned so much, I was very happy that they think so much about me.”

She further added that she wanted to shout out to society that girls are never a burden to their families. People should believe that girls are similar to boys and are entitled to similar affection as well.

