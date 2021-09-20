हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

British man makes world record by growing over 800 cherry tomatoes on single stem

IT Manager by profession, Smith took this challenge by himself. Reportedly, He had grown the tomato plant directly from seed and spent a lot of his time on this work, and thus was the good result.

British man makes world record by growing over 800 cherry tomatoes on single stem
Image credit: Reuters

London: Douglas Smith, a 43-year-old man from Britain, has made an incredible achievement that is beyond ordinary imagination. Smith has created a world record by growing 839 cherry tomatoes from a single branch.

IT Manager by profession, Smith took this challenge by himself. Reportedly, He had grown the tomato plant directly from seed and spent a lot of his time on this work, and thus was the good result.

As per media reports, Smith sowed seeds of tomatoes in the month of March. To grow the world record-worthy tomatoes, he kept the plant in the greenhouse and spent nearly 3-4 hours a week on his plant.

When it was time to pluck the tomatoes, he called the local police, to be verified for Guinness World Records. And to everybody’s surprise, he plucked a total of 839 tomatoes from a stem of a tomato plant on his farm.

With this, Smith broke the previous record of 448 tomatoes from a single stem held by Graham Tanter.

This is not the first time Smith has made a record, even last year, he grew Britain’s largest tomato plant.

ALSO READ: Feeling lazy on a Sunday afternoon? Watch these viral funny videos to spice up your mood

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralWorld RecordCherry tomatoes
Next
Story

5-year-old climbs wall like a spider, baffled netizens call her 'Spidergirl' - Watch

Must Watch

PT2M6S

Sultry dancers heat up the stage at The Buenos Aires World Tango Championships