British man makes world record by growing over 800 cherry tomatoes on single stem

London: Douglas Smith, a 43-year-old man from Britain, has made an incredible achievement that is beyond ordinary imagination. Smith has created a world record by growing 839 cherry tomatoes from a single branch.

IT Manager by profession, Smith took this challenge by himself. Reportedly, He had grown the tomato plant directly from seed and spent a lot of his time on this work, and thus was the good result.

As per media reports, Smith sowed seeds of tomatoes in the month of March. To grow the world record-worthy tomatoes, he kept the plant in the greenhouse and spent nearly 3-4 hours a week on his plant.

So today I went for a Guinness World record attempt for ‘most tomatoes on a single truss / stem’. Today we counted 839 tomatoes vs current WR of 488!! Awaiting verification from Guinness in due course. pic.twitter.com/OgdbUk02rF — Douglas Smith (@sweetpeasalads) September 10, 2021

When it was time to pluck the tomatoes, he called the local police, to be verified for Guinness World Records. And to everybody’s surprise, he plucked a total of 839 tomatoes from a stem of a tomato plant on his farm.

With this, Smith broke the previous record of 448 tomatoes from a single stem held by Graham Tanter.

This is not the first time Smith has made a record, even last year, he grew Britain’s largest tomato plant.

