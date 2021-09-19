Feeling lazy on a Sunday afternoon? Watch these viral funny videos to spice up your mood

New Delhi: This week netizens remained glued to their cellphones. Numerous videos were dropped at the social media platforms and some of them went crazy viral. While thousands remained hooked to the Manike Mage Hithe songs and reels, others started a debate on the viral video of Indore girl dancing at the busy redlight. Not only this, a video posted by a US YouTuber also faced major backlash.

Missed any of these exciting developments? Well, don’t worry. We got you! Here’s a list of the latest viral updates that will leave you either in complete awe or shock:

Indore girl dances on traffic light, amused passerby watch her

A viral video, which featured a girl from Indore, has become not only the talk of the town but the country. As soon as the video hit the internet many came forward with their views on it. While many believed that it was wrong of her to dance like that in the middle of one of the busiest roads in the city, others praised the girl for creating awareness with her stunt.

The video was recorded at Rasoma square, one of the busiest roads in Indore. People stopped and looked at the girl in the middle of the road and mistook it for a campaign that was initiated by Indore police for people who can volunteer to control and guide the traffic for an hour on their relatives' birthday.

Dog invades pitch during T20 match in Ireland, runs around with ball

Another video which was doing rounds on the social media was of a dog invading the pitch and interrupting a sporting event. The rare incident was witnessed during the semi-final clash in All-Ireland T20 Women's Cup between Bready and CSN, when a "small furry pitch invader" was seen running around the field, forcing his owner to chase it around.

US YouTuber makes son cry for views on her channel

A YouTuber, based in the United States, Jordan Cheyenne was forced to take down her channel on the video streaming platform after facing major backlash from netizens. In a video, which Cheyenne uploaded on her channel, she can be seen talking about their deceased pet and asking her son to face towards the camera and cry. To add to the fury, the visulas show Cheyenne telling her son to “pose, face the camera and cry”.

