Viral post

Can you spot the cat in the picture? This viral post has Twitter scratching its head

This is indeed a tale of a camouflage cat! The post, which appears initially as a picture of an old window and pink wall, seems to hide more than it reveals

Can you spot the cat in the picture? This viral post has Twitter scratching its head
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@buitengebieden_

This is one Twitter post that will inspire you take out your magnifying glasses. This picture, shared in a Twitter post, is a perfect example of an optical illusuion. When you look at it for the first time, all you will see is an old window and pink wall. So what's the big fuss, you ask? Look properly, do you see something behind the window?

Shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, this picture actually includes a cat! Don't believe it? It's true. And just like you, Twitteratis had a filed day trying to spot the cat which is almost invisible! Along with the post, Buitengebieden's caption read, "There’s a cat in this picture.." 

Since the time it was posted online, the picture has received nearly seven thousand likes, alomg with hilarious reactions. Some users were frustrated unable to spot the cat, while others were excited at having deciphered the exact location. Yet some other posted hilarious counters. All in all, the internet had a field day. 

Here take a look at the picture and try to figure out for yourself the cat:

 

 

Here's how some of the netizens reacted:

 

 

Here's hoping you manage to find the cat!

 

