Viral video

Caught on camera: Indore woman falls under moving train, saved by alertness of co-passengers- Watch

CCTV footage of the incident is now going viral on social media platforms, in which the train can be seen accelerating and moving out of the station when the woman tries to board and falls on the ground.

Caught on camera: Indore woman falls under moving train, saved by alertness of co-passengers- Watch

New Delhi: A woman passenger had a near-death experience at a train station after she fell near the train. The incident happened at a railway station in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh where the woman was trying to board a moving train. 

The authorities revealed that she was saved due to the alertness of co-passengers in the train in Indore. According to the Railway PRO, Khemraj Meena the incident took place on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the incident is now going viral on social media platforms, in which the train can be seen accelerating and moving out of the station when the woman tries to board and falls on the ground.

Watch the viral video of the incident here: 

ALSO READ | Cute toddler walks the ramp with a swag, melts netizens' hearts

“The woman passenger was boarding a train along with a man and a child. After keeping the luggage inside the train, the man and the child boarded the train. The woman slipped off and fell off from the moving train and got stuck between the station and the platform,” said Meena.

"Because of the alertness of co-passengers, they pulled the chain on time so the train stopped and the woman was rescued,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)

