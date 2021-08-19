Cute toddler walks the ramp with a swag, melts netizens' hearts

New Delhi: A adorable video of a little girl walking down the ramp in a cute bright pink summer dress is doing rounds on social media. The toddler in the video is the living proof of the popular saying, ‘Good things come in small packages’.

The 20-second long video has taken the internet by storm and the netizens are going crazy over the ‘awwdorable’ video.

The toddler in the video is being identified as Aubrianna Castagna from Florida, who can be seen walking the ramp in a cute breezy pink summer dress, while the woman behind her tries to stop her. But Aubrianna with all her poise walks down a ramp with some of her quick and leaving the audience astonished. With hands on her waist, momentary jerks and turn, and walk like any other professional model, Aubrianna was able to melt thousands of hearts each time she struck a pose.

Watch the viral video here:

ALSO READ | Caught on camera: Indore woman falls under moving train, saved by alertness of co-passengers- Watch

According to a social media post the viral moment was captured recently at 2021 World’s Perfect Pageant and Model Search Contestants for teenage category.

Live TV