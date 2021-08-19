हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral video

Cute toddler walks the ramp with a swag, melts netizens' hearts

The toddler in the video is the living proof of the popular saying, ‘Good things come in small packages’. The 20-second long video has taken the internet by storm.

Cute toddler walks the ramp with a swag, melts netizens&#039; hearts

New Delhi: A adorable video of a little girl walking down the ramp in a cute bright pink summer dress is doing rounds on social media. The toddler in the video is the living proof of the popular saying, ‘Good things come in small packages’. 

The 20-second long video has taken the internet by storm and the netizens are going crazy over the ‘awwdorable’ video. 

The toddler in the video is being identified as Aubrianna Castagna from Florida, who can be seen walking the ramp in a cute breezy pink summer dress, while the woman behind her tries to stop her. But Aubrianna with all her poise walks down a ramp with some of her quick and leaving the audience astonished. With hands on her waist, momentary jerks and turn, and walk like any other professional model, Aubrianna was able to melt thousands of hearts each time she struck a pose. 

Watch the viral video here: 

ALSO READ | Caught on camera: Indore woman falls under moving train, saved by alertness of co-passengers- Watch

According to a social media post the viral moment was captured recently at 2021 World’s Perfect Pageant and Model Search Contestants for teenage category. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Viral videoAmazing viral videoAmazing viral videosCute videoBaby funny videos
Next
Story

Watch: Alligator attacks trainer at birthday party, man jumps to save her

Must Watch

PT14M13S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day