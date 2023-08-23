NEW DELHI: Seema Haider, the Pakistani national who made her way into India through unconventional means and currently resides in Noida with her partner Sachin Meena, is observing fast the successful landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. In a video message shared by her lawyer AP Singh, Seema Haider was seen praying with folded hands. She added that she is observing a fast for the success of India’s Moon mission although her health is not well.

"My health is not well, but I am observing a fast for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. Today, Chandrayaan will land on the moon, which will be a significant achievement for India. I will continue this fast until the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3," Seema Haider said in the viral video.

“I will continue this fast until the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. I am also offering prayers to Radha-Krishna and Shri Ram, with whom I have immense respect and trust. Our Prime Minister has worked hard for this project. The successful landing of Chandrayaan will raise India’s name globally. Radhe, Radhe, Radhe Krishna," she added.



Meanwhile, her lawyer AP Singh said that the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 will further enhance India’s reputation in the field of cosmology and science. “We are also praying for its success. We hope the Chandrayaan-3 lands on the moon as per the planning. Seema and Sachin are also observing a fast for this.”

On Tuesday, Seema Haider had sent ‘rakhis’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others ahead of Raksha Bandhan. A video showing Seema Haider holding an envelope and disclosing her heartfelt act of sending 'rakhi' to top Indian political figures including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat went viral on social media.

Seema Haider said that she considers these leaders as her "brothers" and urged them to embrace her as a younger sister, accepting her 'rakhi' and adorning it on their wrists during the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Chandrayaan-3 All Set To Make History Today

ISRO on Wednesday said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface this evening. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a touch down near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday, a feat not achieved by any country so far.

"All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST (5:44 pm)," ISRO said in a post on X (Formerly Twitter "Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands," it said.

After checking all the parameters and deciding to land, ISRO will upload the required commands from its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) facility at Byalalu near here, to the LM, a few hours before the scheduled touchdown time.

According to ISRO officials, for landing, at around 30 km altitude, the lander enters the powered braking phase and begins to use its four thruster engines by "retro firing" them to reach the surface of the moon, by gradually reducing the speed. This is to ensure the lander doesn't crash, as the Moon's gravity will also be in play.

On reaching an altitude of around 6.8 km, only two engines will be used, while the two others will be shut down, aimed at giving the reverse thrust to the lander as it descends further, they said. Then, on reaching an altitude of about 150-100 metres, the lander, using its sensors and cameras, would scan the surface to check whether there are any obstacles and then start descending to make a soft landing. ISRO Chairman S Somanath had recently said the most critical part of the landing will be the process of reducing the velocity of the lander from 30 km height to the final landing, and the ability to reorient the spacecraft from horizontal to vertical direction. "This is the trick we have to play here," he said.

After the soft landing, the rover will descend from the lander's belly, onto the Moon's surface, using one of its side panels, which will act as a ramp. On landing the lander may have to face the challenge of lunar dust due to the firing of onboard engines close to the moon's surface.

The lander and rover will have a mission life of one lunar day (about 14 earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, ISRO officials do not rule out the possibility of them coming to life for another lunar day.