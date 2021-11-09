Child feeds his mom as she gets her mehendi done - watch adorable video here

Here's sweet little video that will surely warm your heart. The bond between a mother and a son has been adorably captured and shared on Instagram. Shared on Instagram by @gracesalons, the caption of the video reads, "How cute is this little boy feeding his mom while she gets her Henna done."

The video shows a woman at a salon, getting her mehendi done. A young boy, presumably her son, is standing next to her and feeding her, with both her hands her hands being engaged for mehendi application. The cute child looks the perfect gentleman, albeit a little one!

The sweet and simple video is adorable and expresses a loads of love and affection without being explicit about it. The post has over 11,000 likes and netiezns are going ga ga over it.

Watch the adorable video here:

While @khannajyoti11 wrote, "True love mom n son" (sic), @on_seventh_sky wrote, "Got baby fever just by seeing this". Yet another Instagrammer hailed the child for being a perfect gentleman. Neetus2116 appreciated the child's upbringing and wrote, "Parenting done perfectly".

The track Akhar from the Punjabi drama Lahoriye that plays on the background adds to the magic of the video.

