Clever dog hilariously pretends to 'faint' to avoid nail trimming, video is insanely viral

New Delhi: A dramatic dog has pulled off a hilarious stunt in order to avoid his nails being trimmed and trust us when we say the video is the best on the internet today.

The video has been posted by a Twitter user named Rashona and it shows a pitbull pretending to faint when his owner tries to chip his nails. As soon as the lady takes his paw and chips his nails, the clever dog slowly falls backward with his eyes open and legs stretched up.

"The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…," reads the caption with which the post has been shared. (Truly. The best performance. indeed).

The hilarious video, posted over the weekend, has got over 6 million so far (and very much counting). The comments thread is also flooded with reactions from netizens.

Here's the viral video we are talking about:

The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to… pic.twitter.com/ErlQc2JcpQ — (@Rashona) September 6, 2019

"Standing ovation. Brilliant performance!" wrote a Twitter user while another wrote, "OMG, this is hilarious."

Standing Ovation. Brilliant performance! pic.twitter.com/MqqtDpEUIw — All Around The World For The Funk (@KatherineEliza) September 6, 2019

Omg that is hilarious. — brent mohrman (@motrbotr) September 6, 2019

That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time..thanks for sharing. — Patsy Harkness (@onetrout47) September 6, 2019

"That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time... thanks for sharing," read another comment.

don’t forget the sly little side-eye at the end. — dave treece (@normandybounder) September 7, 2019

Many users also posted stories about their pets:

Our beagle has to be restrained and howls like he’s been shot before we even touch him. pic.twitter.com/kSeazmYjC5 — daanielle (@daanielleinaz) September 6, 2019

Our dogs would always flinch & yelp if we attempted to trim their nails at home. We’d take them to the doggie salon & they would always tell us how well behaved they were. That it was the easiest nail trim job they’d ever done. — Beagle Wrangler (@sunlitgold1968) September 6, 2019

I had a greyhound who faked a limp on one leg forgot and switched to the other leg. — CA_Ambassador (@super_delish) September 6, 2019

