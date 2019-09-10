close

dog viral video

Clever dog hilariously pretends to 'faint' to avoid nail trimming, video is insanely viral

The video shows a pitbull pretending to faint when his owner tries to chip his nails. As soon as the lady takes his paw and chips his nails, the clever dog slowly falls backward with his eyes open and legs stretched up. 

Clever dog hilariously pretends to 'faint' to avoid nail trimming, video is insanely viral
Image used for representational purpose only (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: A dramatic dog has pulled off a hilarious stunt in order to avoid his nails being trimmed and trust us when we say the video is the best on the internet today.

The video has been posted by a Twitter user named Rashona and it shows a pitbull pretending to faint when his owner tries to chip his nails. As soon as the lady takes his paw and chips his nails, the clever dog slowly falls backward with his eyes open and legs stretched up. 

"The Academy Award for best dramatic performance goes to…," reads the caption with which the post has been shared. (Truly. The best performance. indeed).

The hilarious video, posted over the weekend, has got over 6 million so far (and very much counting). The comments thread is also flooded with reactions from netizens. 

Here's the viral video we are talking about: 

"Standing ovation. Brilliant performance!" wrote a Twitter user while another wrote, "OMG, this is hilarious." 

"That is the cutest thing I have seen in a long time... thanks for sharing," read another comment. 

Many users also posted stories about their pets:

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comments section below. 

