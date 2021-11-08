Conjoined twins of Chhattisgarh die under mysterious circumstances, old video surfaces

Famous conjoined twins of Chhattisgarh—Shivram and Shivnath—who had two heads, four hands and two legs, have died under mysterious circumstances. An old video has also surfaced in which the two brothers have complained about their father for not giving them money earned in their name.

The local police earlier said that the deaths happened due to normal cough and cold. However, the twins in the viral video claim that the police didn’t help them enough in the case. The police allowed the last rites of the twins without any postmortem.

The brothers were known on the international stage for their unique features. They said in the video that their father grabbed all the money received in their names and didn’t give them a single penny.

There are romours of them being seen as early as the morning of their deaths in the village and their condition didn’t look so ill to take them to the vege of death. The police believed the version given to them by the family members and didn’t recommend port mortem.

The video made by the twins puts serious allegations against their father, and they abruptly shut the video when a local person enters in the vicinity.

Additional SP Pitambar Patel has asked for a report to be submitted within two days in the case.

