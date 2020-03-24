Coronavirus COVID-19: Man locked down in his house converts dining table into pool table; watch here

When most of the people in various parts of the world have been locked-down in their houses to stop the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 from spreading, a man named Rollie Williams used his dining table to play pool at his home. Rollie took to Twitter to post the video and said, "I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates."

The 7-second long video has gone viral and has made Twitterati think on this pure DIY thing.

The viral video has over 63 thousand views and have been shared by over two thousand Twitter users.

I converted our dining room table into a pool table and all it cost was my relationship with my roommates. — Rollie Williams (@RollieWilliams) March 21, 2020

There were Twitter users asking him, "We need step-by-step instructions! What are the vertical poles holding the cups? And what do we do if we don't have pool balls?" to which Rollie said, "For the bars, I took apart a shelving unit. For the balls, I don’t understand the question. What kind of absolute lunatic doesn’t have a full set of billiard balls in their apartment?"

There were also people hailing his act and said, "This is an act of pure genius."

Few other users also posted their DIYs where they have made a TT table at their homes.

If you're also thinking on how to make a table by yourself, then watch the video that Rollie uploaded on YouTube "Building your own quarantine pool table."

The lock-down accross the globe that could go on for around 3-4 more weeks has seen people doing innovative and interesting things to pass time at their homes.

The COVID-19 virus has so far affected over 3,50,000 people globally and has taken over 16,000 lives.