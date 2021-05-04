हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID-19 lockdown offenders asked to do sit-ups here, watch this video

Apart from fines, local authorities are resorting to creative ways to enforce the guidelines amid a raging wave of COVID-19 infections in the nation.

Picture credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Police in Ambala punished people who were found violating the complete COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state and made them do squats on the roads on Tuesday (May 4). 

The violators were let off with warning after they completed doing enough squats on the side of the road.

 

In view of the spike of cases in the state, the Haryana government on Sunday (May 2) announced imposition of a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning May 3.

Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

Chief Minister M L Khattar held meetings with the district administration officials in Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Sonipat and Bhiwani on steps to check the spread of the infection. Replying to a question of reporters, Khattar said there is no need for people to panic.

He said everyone must follow COVID-related guidelines.

The Chief Minister appealed to all to refrain from creating an atmosphere of fear and urged them to instead play a positive role in this fight against the pandemic.

