Aatmanirbhar

Crow goes 'Aatmanirbhar', opens tap on its own -- Watch

You will be amazed to see that this clever bird sits on the tap and tries to find the valve. 

Crow goes &#039;Aatmanirbhar&#039;, opens tap on its own -- Watch
Screen grab from the video

Being 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) in the post-COVID-19 world has become the new cool which has also been proven by a crow in the video shown below. Most of us have heard the story of a 'Thirsty Crow' who drops pebbles in a pitcher to raise the water level in order to drink it, but this crow has surpassed his ancestors in smartness. 

You will be amazed to see that this clever bird sits on the tap and tries to find the valve. The crow then uses its beak to open up the tap to draw water from it and quench its thirst

Watch:

Keep checking Zee News for more such viral contents.

 

