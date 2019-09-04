close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai Rains

Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai turns into waterfall, video goes viral

Soon, Twitterati erupted with hilarious responses, some suggesting rainwater harvesting and a lot more. "I hope the builder puts a ticket to see this beautiful waterfall. Waterfall view flats should be priced higher," wrote a user. 

Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai turns into waterfall, video goes viral
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@SudarshanEMA

Mumbai: A video in which water from the top of a New Cuffe Parade skyscraper in Mumbai is gushing down from a height making it look like a tall waterfall has gone viral on the Internet.

The video has been shared on Twitter by K Sudarshan on Tuesday and he captioned it saying, "Waterfalls in New Cuffe Parade! #MumbaiRains".

Soon, Twitterati erupted with hilarious responses, some suggesting rainwater harvesting and a lot more. 

"I hope the builder puts a ticket to see this beautiful waterfall. Waterfall view flats should be priced higher," wrote a user. 

"This is a criminal waste of a precious resource. Why can't the society install a rainwater harvesting structure to utilize the water for groundwater recharge," wrote another user. 

The post has already gained 500 plus re-tweets and around 1,000 likes on Twitter.

Another user named @IGiveGyaan replied: "Make it a tourist destination !!!! Charge tickets." 

Heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan region, with water-logging reported from many areas and authorities advising people to remain indoors.

Around 1,300 people were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Bail Bazar in Kurla, where water levels reached four-five feet owing to the flooded Mithi river nearby.

As a precautionary measure, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered all schools (government and private) in the city to remain shut for the day, said BMC Disaster Control.

Tags:
Mumbai RainsMumbaicuff parade viral video
Next
Story

Hilarious memes on new Motor Vehicles Act take over Twitter

Must Watch

PT2M13S

5W1H: Modi in Russia: India, Russia sign agreements