Viral video

Cute parrot plays peekaboo with traffic camera in viral video, leaves netizens in splits- Watch

The 13-second-long video was caught by a camera placed high-up for a wide view of the street’s traffic in Brazil.

Cute parrot plays peekaboo with traffic camera in viral video, leaves netizens in splits- Watch

New Delhi: A hilarious video of a green parrot is going viral on social media where he could be seen playing peekaboo with a traffic camera. The video of the photobombing parrot gives a new meaning to the phrase ‘bird’s eye view’. 

The video captures the parrot’s shenanigans in its very essence. The 13-second-long video was caught by a camera placed high-up for a wide view of the street’s traffic in Brazil.

In the video, the parrot can be seen peeping into the camera with its head upside down. The parrot head fully covers the screen, while his big curious eyes, trying to figure out what’s inside the camera, can make ayone laugh. 

ALSO READ | Hilarious! TikTok users imitate Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan steps in viral video- Watch

Not only this, but the little quirks of the parrot and his continuous reappearance in front of the lens are what make the video hilarious. 

Watch the video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kassy cho (@kassy)

The video was posted by an Intsagram user named ‘Kassy’. As soon as the video hit the internet it went crazy viral and has garnered thousands of views within a few days. 

