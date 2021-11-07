Hilarious! TikTok users imitate Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan steps in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood movies stay alive in the hearts of the people for many years, especially if it is an iconic film like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which is packed with some of the most popular songs of the era.

To date songs from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham can be heard playing at various functions including weddings in India. But today we are here to prove that this unforgettable effect of Bollywood songs is not just limited to Indian geographical borders.

A video of Singapore TikTok users dancing to the famous Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan song has gone viral on social media platforms. In the video, the TikTok users recreated the famous song step-by-step and absolutely aced the choreography.

ALSO READ | Cute parrot plays peekaboo with traffic camera in viral video, leaves netizens in splits- Watch

The guys in the video were able to catch the very expression of the actors in the song. The TikTok users even worked on the minor details of the music video and imitated the impressions of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan as well along with Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s steps.

Watch the video here:

Tik Tok, a gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/4XPQaJBbRl — christopher koulumbus (@shivillex) November 5, 2021

As soon as the video was posted on TikTok by @simplejeeeby and then on Twitter by user Christopher Koulumbus it went crazy viral.

The netizens couldn’t keep calm and showered the video with likes and hilarious comments. “Hahahahaha Oh my God...Ufff what I have seen....The boy imitating Kareena is so hilarious...The way he has put knot to his ‘banyan’”, a user said.

“Brilliant choreography. Amazing they tried their best to capture scene almost the perfect way,” wrote another user.

Live TV